Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Joey Jordison's family are in mourning following the artist's death.

Those closest to the former Slipknot drummer announced his passing in a statement obtained by E! News. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," the message read. "He was 46."

His family continued, "Joey's death left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music."

Joey's loved ones asked "friends, fans and media" for "privacy and peace" in the aftermath of his death. The statement concluded, "The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Fans showed an outpouring of love for the late musician on social media.

In addition to Slipknot, a group he was part of from 1995 to 2013, Joey was also a member of the Murderdolls, Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum.