Dua Lipa Says She's "Surprised" and "Horrified" By DaBaby's Comments About the LGBTQ+ Community

When it comes to name-calling of any kind, "Don't Start Now."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 27, Dua Lipa made it clear that she stands against derogatory comments aimed at marginalized communities.

More specifically, the Grammy winner expressed that she firmly disagrees with DaBaby, who recently made negative remarks about the LGBTQ+ community during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday, July 25.

Dua and DaBaby previously collaborated on a remix of her chart-topping tune, "Levitating." But despite working with the rapper, the pop star noted that her beliefs don't align with his.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."