Prison Break's Wentworth Miller Shares Autism Diagnosis

Wentworth Miller is a member of the autism community.

The 49-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a July 25 Instagram post. In his caption, Miller noted he received an informal autism diagnosis last fall, "preceded by a self-diagnosis" and "followed by a formal diagnosis."

The Prison Break star described the process as "long," "flawed" and "in need of updating."

"I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old," he wrote. "And (it's a 'both/and') I recognize access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy."

While the diagnosis "was a shock," he said, it also was "not a surprise." He then reflected on sharing his diagnosis with the world.

"There is a now-familiar cultural narrative (in which I've participated) that goes, 'Public figure shares A, B and C publicly, dedicates platform to D, E and F,'" Miller added. "Good for them. /srs. And (it's a 'both/and') that's not necessarily what's going to happen here."