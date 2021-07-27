The Bachelorette's Andrew Spencer Speaks Out About Past "Immature" Tweets

One of Katie Thurston's exes is owning up to his mistakes off camera.
During Andrew Spencer's journey on The Bachelorette, the professional football player raised eyebrows for a few controversial tweets that resurfaced during the season.
According to Reddit users, the tweets in question were fatphobic, racially charged and misogynistic. When asked about the posts that were penned in 2011 and 2014, Andrew said they do not represent the man that he is today.
"That's just really immature," Andrew told Entertainment Tonight. "I own it and I don't downplay anything about it. I'm really sorry that people had to see that side of me."
"Obviously, you don't want to hide that. That's a part of my life and I own it, but that's nowhere near the person I am today," the 26-year-old athlete continued. "I obviously show that every single day in how I speak. If my mom would've saw those tweets, she would've whooped my ass for sure."
Andrew said the tweets are "100 percent not who I am and not who my family raised me to be."
"[I'm] definitely disappointed and embarrassed about that," he added. "But that is 1000 percent not who I am today."
On July 19 or episode seven of the season, The Bachelorette fans watched Katie tearfully say goodbye to Andrew in an emotional elimination.
"It's heartbreaking," Andrew said as he was driven away. "I haven't felt this way for a woman before. I poured myself into every little bit of this and she had stronger connections with everyone else. It hurts 'cause I put everything into it."
As for why Katie chose to say goodbye, she admitted to building stronger connections with other guys in the house. As she explained before hometown dates, "I could not look your mom or your sister in the eye and tell them what they would want to hear, because they know what you deserve. I know what you deserve…You deserve more than what I can give you."
The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.