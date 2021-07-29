Here's How FBOY Island Changed Host Nikki Glaser's Life

Who would have thought that the right FBoy would be life-changing? Well, perhaps FBOY Island host Nikki Glaser.

The comedian was whisked off to the Cayman Islands for a "life-changing" opportunity after receiving a phone call from long-time friend and former The Bachelor producer Elan Gale. "I said yes immediately," Nikki seemingly joked in an official show description. "Then I realized they weren't asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing."

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nikki stood by her statement—and no, she wasn't kidding. "I was not joking," Nikki confessed. "Because Elan is a friend of mine, he knows that I've been gunning for The Bachelorette but not really putting it out there because I'm scared that they're going to be like, 'No.' But I'm so scared of rejection, I protect my ego, but also, please ABC!"

FBOY Island was instead the perfect fit for Nikki as a host. "There was mutual wanting of each other, which is so rare in this business," Nikki reflected. "How cool is that? It feels like the kind of never thing that happens to me romantically. I'm really happy that the show ended up there and involved people like Love Is Blind showrunner Sam Dean and Bill Dixon. It was in great hands. I got to help shape this world. I almost cried."