Watch Jennifer Lopez Call Out Ben Affleck's "Awful" Back Tattoo in Resurfaced 2016 Interview

As Jennifer Lopez once sang, "I'm Real."

So, it should come as no surprise she gave her honest opinion when asked about former fiancé Ben Affleck's back tattoo during a 2016 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"It's awful!" she said at the time. "I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him, like, 'What are you doing?'"

Her main issue with the giant phoenix design? "It has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors," Lopez continued in the resurfaced clip. "They shouldn't be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler, I don't know."

Fans got their first look at the actor's ink in 2015. While Affleck initially told Extra the body art was "fake for a movie," he later shared it's the real deal.

"It's meaningful to me," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. "I like it."