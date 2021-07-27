Did Lala Kent Really Throw Shade at Megan Fox? Lala Says...

Was Lala Kent shading Megan Fox? The reality star is setting the tea—er—record straight.
A week ago, the internet suspected the Vanderpump Rules star threw a dig at the actress when she posted a photo of herself at the premiere of her fiancé Randall Emmett's directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The picture featured Kent standing in front of a movie poster, blocking Fox's face. "So excited for this!" she wrote. Meanwhile, Fox did not attend the premiere and an event rep cited the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases as the reason behind her absence.
So was Kent being shady? She says you would have known if she really was. "I'm not very subtle when I shade people," she told Access Hollywood. "If I was upset, I would have just straight up said it. Unfortunately the headline is way more interesting than what I'm about to tell you."
The new mom explained that her harmless social media post was misconstrued. "My mom quickly took a picture of me. I was just standing next to the poster," Kent explained. "She said, 'Pose, I want to get a picture.' I quickly said, 'I'm excited for the movie,' and posted it and then went in to watch the film."
Unbeknownst to her, it was being twisted as the movie rolled. "I had no idea that people would take it the way that they did. If anybody understands a COVID concern, it's me," she defended. "If you have a concern, I want you to stay home. I want you to feel safe."
If you had any lingering doubts over Kent's version of the events, she made it crystal clear that she's a fan of Fox. "I really enjoy and like Megan," she declared, "so I would never—no, I wouldn't do that."
Someone who did get shady was none other than Fox's boyfriend and co-star, Machine Gun Kelly, who seemingly criticized the film openly online. "If i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in," he tweeted on July 23, the film's release date, "it's because it's [trash can emoji]."