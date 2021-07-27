Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos
Simone Biles Out of Women's Gymnastics Team Final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles missed the final three rotations of the women's gymnastics team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Details on why she's out of the competition below.

von Jess Cohen Jul 27, 2021 12:14
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to NBC, the four-time gold medalist competed in her first rotation on vault on Tuesday, July 27. However, after landing, Biles was spotted walking off of the competition floor with a trainer. While Biles was set to compete in the uneven bars next, her teammate Jordan Chiles stepped in for her. NBC reports that Biles later returned wearing warmups.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Tuesday. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

The U.S. women's gymnastics team went on win the silver medal, with Biles cheering on her friends and fellow athletes. Russia scored the gold medal and Great Britain won silver.

This news comes just one day after Biles took to social media to speak out about the pressure of the Games after prelims. "it wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times."

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

"I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha!" she continued. "The olympics is no joke! BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!"

While she exited the team competition, Biles is still set to compete in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, July 29.

As more details emerge, take a look at all of the U.S. gymnasts competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Simone Biles

Age: 24

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

What to Know: Simply put, she's the GOAT. Not only does Simone have five Olympic medals (a figure that's bound to increase in Tokyo), she's the most decorated American gymnast of all time. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Sam Mikulak

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport Coast, California

What to Know: This two-time Olympian and six-time national all-around champ is a prominent mental health advocate within the sport. After a series of devastating losses between 2013 and 2018, Sam turned to a sports psychologist, who helped him prioritize gratitude over perfection. 

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
Sunisa Lee

Age: 18

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

What to Know: Suni is preparing for a major comeback after an incredibly tough 2020. Not only were her Olympic dreams dashed, the incoming Auburn University freshman broke her foot and lost two family members to COVID-19 just weeks apart. Now she's making history as the first Hmong American athlete to rep the U.S. at the Olympics. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brody Malone

Age: 21

Hometown: Summervile, Georgia

What to Know: The Stanford University student emerged as the breakout star of the men's gymnastics team after placing first at the Olympic trials. Brody's longtime girlfriend was present as he clinched a spot on Team USA, describing him on Instagram as the "most deserving person I have ever met."

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Jordan Chiles

Age: 20

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

What to Know: After nearly quitting gymnastics in 2018, Jordan got a second chance at rediscovering her passion for the sport when Simone Biles convinced her to move to Texas to train alongside her. What blossomed was a beautiful friendship that's sure to only grow stronger at the Games. 

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Yul Moldauer

Age: 24

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado 

What to Know: Yul, who was adopted from South Korea as a baby, has used his platform to bring attention to the recent rise in anti-Asian hate. In March, the University of Oklahoma grad detailed an incident in which a woman driving next to him yelled, "Go back to China." He told Today of the experience, "It hurts to know that you have to represent people who have discrimination in them. You represent the entire country when you wear the U.S. flag on your jersey."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
MyKayla Skinner

Age: 24

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

What to Know: After making the Rio 2016 team as an alternate, the pressure was on for the University of Utah alum to stick her last chance at Olympic glory. Over the past year, Mykayla overcame an Achilles injury and a bout with pneumonia that required hospitalization. Her hard work paid off, making her the oldest female U.S. Olympic gymnast since 2004. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Shane Wiskus

Age: 22

Hometown: Spring Park, Minnesota

What to Know: Following a disappointing appearance at the 2021 U.S. Championships, Shane redeemed himself at the trials to secure a spot on Team USA. In September, he made headlines after leaving the University of Minnesota to train in Colorado because the school cut its men's gymnastics program.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Grace McCallum

Age: 18

Hometown: Isanti, Minnesota

What to Know: In early 2021, the teen was forced to take precious time away from the gym following hand surgery, during which she had a plate and seven screws installed. The obstacle only improved Grace's focus heading into the Olympic trials. As she described to FloGymnastics.com, "I know it'll be hard, but it'll all be worth it in the end."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Alec Yoder

Age: 24

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know: The men's gymnastics selection committee picked the Utah State University alum for an individual spot. Following the death of his coach, Gene Watson, in April 2020, Alec vowed to achieve his Olympic dreams in his memory. "My goal was to win that Olympic medal and put it around your neck," he wrote on Facebook. "I'll keep training towards that goal Gene. That's what you would want."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jade Carey

Age: 21

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

What to Know: Jade will only compete in individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, having qualified through the Apparatus World Cup Series in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In doing so, she forfeited the opportunity to participate in the team competition.

