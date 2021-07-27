Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kids Deals Will Put a Smile on Your Face

From rad apparel and recess-proof sneakers and accessories, there's so many ways to save on back-to-school shopping this year.

von Emily Spain Jul 27, 2021
E-Comm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kids Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you are dreading back-to-school shopping, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is making it stress-free and enjoyable for the whole family. Thanks to an amazing selection and unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and more, there's a good chance you can avoid the annual temper tantrum altogether and score stylish looks that will guarantee your kiddo tons of playdate invites.

For our top kids deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, scroll below!

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Vans Slip-On V Sneaker

These tiny tie-dye Vans are to die for! Thanks to a cushioned footbed and grippy waffle tread, these tennis shoes are perfect for playing outside.

$40
$25
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Animal Ear Hoodie

A terry hooded sweatshirt topped with animal ears plus a cheetah lining = cuteness overload!

$35
$23
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Glow In The Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajama

Make an early bedtime more enticing with these glow-in-the-dark pajamas covered in rocket ships!

$35
$23
Nordstrom

Vineyard Vines Kids' Exclusive Chest Stripe Pocket Polo

A classic polo shirt is great to have on hand for church, Sunday brunch or picture day!

$45
$27
Nordstrom

Habitual Kids Waffle Knit Twist Front Top & Pants Set

Ok this waffle knit set is so cute! Your little fashionista won't want to take it off.

$66
$44
Nordstrom

North Face Kids' Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Heatseeker™ Jacket

Make the most out of the Anniversary Sale by stocking up on cold weather essentials. This reversible jacket has a silky-soft fleece to keep your kiddo warm and stylish when temperatures start to drop.

$89
$67
Nordstrom

Nike Kids' Elite Basketball Shorts

Available in five colorways, these basketball shorts are a must for the sports-obsessed kid in your life.

$32
$24
Nordstrom

JetKids™ by Stokke Bedbox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase

Praying for the day these come in adult-size! If you're traveling soon, pick up one of these ride-on carry-on suitcases. There's a handle on top for your kid to hold onto while you push them around the airport. Plus, it can turn into an in-flight bed!

$199
$149
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie

Whether you surprise your little one with these booties before school starts or save them until Christmas, they will love the cozy comfort and glitter details.

$110-$130
$75-$85
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Kids' Jamulet Embellished Boot

These embellished booties are a great designer dupe! They're sure to satisfy the little diva in your life.

$60
$40
Nordstrom

Nike Air Presto Sneaker

Whether they need new footwear for P.E. or sports, these sneakers offer Nike Air technology and a nubby tread to help your kid stay active and comfortable.

$100
$75
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Mountain Crest Hooded Jacket

If your kid protests wearing jackets, they won't be able to argue that this one isn't cool.

$59
$40
Nordstrom

Ready for more Nordstrom Sale shopping inspiration? Check out these amazing accessories deals during the Anniversary Sale.

