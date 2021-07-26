Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

7 Family Friendly Resorts Worth the Splurge

Make the most out of your summer break!

EComm, Family-Friendly ResortsUwe Krejci/E! Illustration

Summer break is here, but not for much longer! 

If you have exhausted the usual list of summertime activities to keep your family preoccupied, you're not alone. While setting up a pool in the backyard or bringing movie night outside is a fun way to enjoy the warmer months, there's nothing like getting out of town to create lifelong memories.

And while theme parks like Universal Studios (whose epic new Harry Potter attraction opens this summer at Universal Orlando Resort) and Disney (whose Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this summer at Disneyland) are always popular family destinations, we went looking for the hidden gems that strike the perfect balance of fun in the sun for the kiddos, and ultimate relaxation for the grown folks.

Whether you are looking to stay in the U.S. or venture to Europe or the Caribbean, we're excited to share a few of our favorite family friendly resorts below. Half the fun of taking any vacation is actually planning it—so, happy planning friends!

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs

Live it up at Margaritaville's first West Coast location! There's two pools for the kiddos to play in, a soothing spa oasis for mom to get some Me Time and plenty of spots for dad to enjoy an iced cold beer or margarita. Plus, you don't even have to leave the resort as there are six Margaritaville-inspired dining options!

Carmel Valley Ranch

"Let's Play" is the motto at this Carmel, Calif., getaway which features one- to four-bedroom suites and summer-camp themed activities like nightly s'mores, adventure hikes, an equestrian program and beekeeping.

The Woodlands Resort

With biking, golf, tennis, water sports, movie nights at the pool and its own waterpark complete with lazy river, this 28,000-acre resort near Houston has something for everyone.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay

Enjoy carefree fun on the beach or on sailboats at this all-inclusive Port St. Lucie, Fla., resort.

Hacienda Beach Club and Residences

This luxe resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, boasts oceanfront residences of up to four bedrooms and activities such as the Snorkel and Sea Adventure, the Camel Safari, mountain bike riding, a children's spa menu and kids' yoga classes.

Sonestra Resort Hilton Head Island

This South Carolina resort features on-site bike rentals and the Just Us Kids club with daily supervised activities.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

This resort on Hawaii's Big Island features two-story bungalows, evening milk and cookies, child-size robes, items to babyproof guest rooms and complimentary baby and children's toiletries.

