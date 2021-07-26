How Sarah Ferguson Really Feels About Not Being Invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding

Weitere : Sarah Ferguson Denies Rumored Feud With Princess Diana

When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, they exchanged vows in front of 1,900 guests. However, Sarah Ferguson was not one of them.

While her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended, the Duchess of York did not receive an invite.

"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding, " Sarah told Town & Country for a new digital cover story. "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding came less than a year after a recording of Sarah made headlines for offering to sell access to Andrew to a reporter posing as a businessman for £500,000 in 2010. She later apologized and expressed her regret over the situation.