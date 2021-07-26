Jamie Lynn Spears Sets the Record Straight on Claims Britney Spears Bought Her a Beach Condo

Weitere : Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship Testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears doesn't want you to believe everything you read.

Last week, the Zoey 101 star made headlines after a report surfaced claiming a Florida penthouse condominium she enjoys visiting was purchased through a trust that sister Britney Spears has owned since 2000. While Jamie Lynn initially stayed silent on the claim, she's now attempting to set the record straight with her own social media post.

"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," she wrote to her followers in a July 26 Instagram post. "Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin."

Jamie Lynn added, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

In her post, the 30-year-old mother of two shared family photos from her recent vacation to a Ritz-Carlton property. She turned off her comments while posting pictures with her husband Jamie Watson.