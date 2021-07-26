Jenny Has One Last Ultimatum for Sumit in Shocking 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Trailer

New country, same drama.
Hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back for season three as two new international couples travel around the world for love, and four returning duos struggle to make their relationships work abroad. O.G. cast members Jenny and Sumit seem to be no closer to tying the knot after the explosive season two finale when Sumit called off their wedding following his parents' disapproval.
"I surprised myself with the lengths I'm willing to go to stay here with Sumit," Jenny revealed in the shocking teaser trailer as she grows more accustomed to living in India.
But what will happen once her visa runs out again?
"I am not going to keep leaving and coming back and leaving every damn six months!" she screams at Sumit. "And you're not going to tell me you're going to marry me every f––king time. That's it."
Jenny is certainly not the only cast member to give an ultimatum to her fiancé: Ariela is fed up with Biniyam's control issues, and when their infant son Avi needs emergency surgery in the U.S., Ariela thinks twice about returning to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam. "I will never go back to Ethiopia after what you've done to me and Avi," Ariela cries on video chat.
Thankfully, at least two 90 Day Fiancé couples are hearing happy wedding bells. Fan favorites Kenneth and Armando are planning their dream nuptials, as Kenneth jokes that Armando shouldn't "turn into a bridezilla."
Tumultuous duo Corey and Evelin are settling into life together in Ecuador, despite Corey's complaints that relocating "hasn't been easy" as he eats penis soup. Evelin also suffers from cold feet: "Most brides are excited but I am legit terrified," she stresses.
New couple Ellie and Victor similarly face unforeseen challenges. "I'm thinking, 'I'm insane,'" Ellie sums up of moving to the Caribbean to be with Victor. "But I guess love makes you crazy."
But she quickly realizes her relationship with Victor is no paradise: "I don't need somebody that treats me like s––t," Ellie says to the camera. "It's the opposite of what I thought I was getting into. I thought I was in love, was I that desperate?"
Alas, it seems only young loves Steven and Alina find their happily ever after. Or do they?
Keep scrolling to see all the new and returning couples below!
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season three premieres on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. on TLC.