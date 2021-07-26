April Love Geary Has the Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her Bikini Photo

April Love Geary is not here for any shaming when it comes to her swimwear snaps.



The model, who shares kids Mia, 3, Lola, 2, and 7-month-old Luca with fiancé, Robin Thicke, couldn't help but clap back after receiving a critical comment about her latest Instagram. In the July 25 post, April posed in a blue-and-white bikini while giving a shout-out to a swimwear brand. Although the influencer's comment section was filled with tons of praise and even flame emojis celebrating the pic, April later shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story, proving that she also received messages that seemed to question her social media choices.



The message within the screenshot sent to the model read, "Dear April, I love your pictures, and you being a proud mom. But your last ‘sexy' pictures. I don't know, you don't need that. What do you want us to see...?"

April kept her message simple and straight forward by writing back, "I want you to see my ass in that last pic tbh."