See 13-Year-Old Skateboarder Momiji Nishiya Make Olympics History With Gold Medal Performance

You know Tony Hawk. Now, meet Momiji Nishiya, skateboarding's next legend.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 13-year-old—yes, she's 13 and yes, we feel old—nabbed the gold medal in women's street skateboarding. The win not only makes the Japanese athlete one of the youngest in Olympics history but also the first to win in this event, which was introduced to the games this year.

"I'm simply very, very delighted," she told reporters after her win, noting she couldn't wait to celebrate with Japanese yakiniku barbecue. "I am so happy." (Don't worry, her mom has happily agreed to fulfill this request.)

Trailing behind Momiji was Brazil's Rayssa Leal, also 13, who won the silver medal and Japan's 16-year-old Funa Nakayama, who took home bronze. "We made history," Rayssa shared on her Instagram. "I can't explain everything I'm going through." Both Momiji—who hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics—and Rayssa are now the youngest athletes to win Olympic medals for their countries.