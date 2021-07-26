Motorbike Rider Hugo Millán Dead at 14 After Crash During Race in Spain

The motorcycle racing community is grieving after losing one of its own at far too young an age.
Spanish motorbike rider Hugo Millán passed away at age 14 on Sunday, July 25 from injuries sustained after he fell off his vehicle that day during the Hawkers European Talent Cup, the race's organizers confirmed in a statement. The event took place at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit in Alcañiz, Spain.
"We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race," race organizer FIM CEV Repsol stated in a message posted to Twitter, alongside a photo of the teen. "We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones. We will miss you Hugo."
According to the Associated Press, the crash occurred during the event's second lap after Hugo's bike went down, and he was struck by another rider while attempting to get out of the way of the race. The other competitors weren't seriously injured in the collision.
Doctors attended to Hugo at the scene before moving him to the venue's hospital, and he was eventually airlifted by helicopter to a different hospital, per the AP. Ahead of Sunday's event, Hugo had been in second place in the European Talent Cup, a competition for young riders aspiring to race professionally.
The official Twitter account for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship also shared a message of support for the late rider, who was a member of the Cradle of Champions team.
"We are sorry to hear the news that Hugo Millan Gracia passed away after a crash in the ETC during the @CEVMotorcycle round at Aragon," the note read. "Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and team. In motorsport, we are all family [heart emoji]."
In addition, MotoGP's official Twitter account posted, "We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millán's passing. We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."