Here's Why Exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Both Vacationing in France

Ain't It Funny...that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both vacationing in the same place right now?

The formerly engaged couple, who broke up in April after four years together, are celebrating their birthdays separately—with J.Lo marking the occasion with boyfriend Ben Affleck—in St. Tropez, France.

However, the former couple's similar trips across the pond aren't entirely a coincidence. A source exclusively tells E! News, the Hustlers actress and retired MLB player had set their sights on the French Riveria for quite some time.

"Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday," the insider reveals. "Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now."

On Saturday, July 24, the musician celebrated her 52nd birthday by making temperatures rise with her steamy Instagram photos, in which she posed in an itty-bitty red bikini and shared a passionate kiss with the 48-year-old actor.