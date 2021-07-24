Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Marc Jacobs Is "Ready for Lewks" After Documenting His Facelift Procedure

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 24, Marc Jacobs showed off his new and improved self after revealing that he recently got a facelift.

It's a new era for Marc Jacobs.

The fashion designer isn't shying away from the cosmetic procedure he has recently undergone. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the 58-year-old star documented his facelift and healing process with a selfie in the office of Dr. Andrew Jacono.

"Yesterday. @drjacono #f--kgravity #livelovelift," he wrote on Wednesday, July 21, alongside a photo of himself wrapped in bandages.

On Saturday, July 24, the fashion mogul updated his followers with a new picture that showed off his results. As he cheekily captioned his modelesque pose, "Three days after. Ready for lewks."

Additionally, Marc hinted at his recovery by including the hashtags: "#someswelling #somebruising #andawholelotofsnatchedtightness...#buhbyeturkeyneck #buhbyejowls."

After opening up about his cosmetic procedure, the Marc Jacobs Beauty founder received an outpouring of love in his comment section.

"Marc!!!!! You look fabulous!!!" Lisa Rinna responded, with Younger actress Debi Mazar replying, "Sharp as a razor."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio added an array of heart and fire emojis.

Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week Spring 2020: Star Sightings

Of course, Marc isn't the only celebrity in recent years to admit to going under the knife. Scroll through our gallery below to see which stars have dabbled with plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.

Marc Jacobs

The fashion powerhouse revealed he recently got a facelift and showed off the results on Instagram. "Three days after," he shared on July 24, alongside a selfie of his results. "Ready for lewks."

Madison LeCroy

The Southern Charm star opened up about why she changed her mind about getting plastic surgery after meeting surgeon, Dr. Patrick O'Neill. "I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to an [sic] 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin," she wrote on Feb. 13, 2021. "...He gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about."

Cardi B

In 2019, Cardi told her fans that she had recently undergone liposuction. She later discussed the recovery process, telling E! News, "When you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing. But it's actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months."

Chrissy Teigen

In 2017, the supermodel and TV host talked about her experience getting liposuction.

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," Refinery 29 quoted her saying, "It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

In June 2020, Teigen also underwent surgery to remove her breast implants.

Leah McSweeney

The Bravolebrity revealed she got an "Xmas boob lift and augmentation" on Instagram in December 2020. "I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls," she quipped.

Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York star got a $75,000 facelift and neck lift from Dr. Andrew Jacono. In 2020, she shared the news on Daily Pop, telling Justin Sylvester, Dr. Jacono's procedure is different because "he goes under the muscle, which keeps the skin attached to the muscle so all the blood vessels are still attached and very vibrant and alive."

Farrah Abraham

The former Teen Mom star has been open about her plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and she's had quite a few of them. She has in the past admitted to getting lip fillers, breast augmentations, a nose job and a chin implant, which she has since had removed. In 2017, she documented her vaginal rejuvenation procedure. In 2018, she posted videos of her getting butt injections.

Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star revealed in 2018 that she had undergone a breast augmentation after wanting one for years. She got the surgery after stopped breastfeeding her second child.

Angelina Jolie

In a 2013 New York Times op-ed, the actress revealed that she possesses the BRCA1 gene that increases the risk of breast cancer and had undergone a preventative double mastectomy, with reconstructive surgery "of the breasts with an implant."

Tyra Banks

In her memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the supermodel revealed that she went under the knife early in her career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she wrote in her book. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose." 

Iggy Azalea

The Aussie rapper said in the April 2015 issue of Vogue magazine that she got breast implants. "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she revealed. 

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory star told Cosmopolitan getting breast implants in 2004 was "the best decision I ever made." Cuoco also came clean to Women's Health about a nose job, as well as receiving a filler in a line "in my neck I've had since I was 12."

Stephanie March

In a candid piece for Refinery 29, the Law & Order: SVU actress called her 2014 breast augmentation "the wrong decision for so many reasons" because, as she wrote, "I decided to change my body because I couldn't change my life."

Tara Reid

The American Pie star had a botched breast job and liposuction in 2004. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing," she told CBS News in 2006. "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work."

Reid went under the knife again that year to fix the results of the previous procedures.

Kelly Rowland

"I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé's mom told me to really think about it first," she told Shape magazine. "I took their advice and waited 10 years."

Heidi Montag

In 2009, at just 23 years old, The Hills star underwent a head-to-toe transformation, having 10 cosmetic procedures done in one day. In addition to Botox, chin reductions and a nose job, the reality star also got fat injections in her lips.

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had her lips injected with silicone at age 24. In 2010, she had some of the filler removed.

"I find it so interesting that it's become such a big thing because I can't tell you how many girls have done their lips. I feel like I'm a pioneer," she said on the Today show in 2013. "I was one of the first ones to ever do it and be honest about it."

She also said, "I would do it again. I never had a career before I had the lips so my lips have had their own career!"

Melissa Gorga

"Wish me luck! Following the Dr's orders... After 13 years they say it's always best to switch out your breast implants :-) so here we go… I know i'm in good hands with @drfiorillo," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on Instagram in 2015. The reality TV personality has also admitted to getting a nose job, as well as lip injections.

Kim Zolciak

In 2015, the reality star called Dr. Lenny Hochstein her "boob God" doctor for giving her perky breasts. Of course, the reality TV personality has been an open book about her other procedures, including a tummy tuck and lip injections.

Jennifer Aniston

"I had [a deviated septum] fixed–best thing I ever did," the actress told People in 2007. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine."

Jamie Lee Curtis

"I've done it all," the actress told The Telegraph in 2002. "I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

Reid Ewing

In 2017, the Modern Family star wrote a Huffington Post piece about having had body dysmorphia and an addiction to plastic surgery, which included cheek implants, chin implants and "several more procedures."

"Plastic surgery is not always a bad thing," the actor wrote. "It often helps people who actually need it for serious cases, but it's a horrible hobby, and it will eat away at you until you have lost all self-esteem and joy. I wish I could go back and undo all the surgeries. Now I can see that I was fine to begin with and didn't need the surgeries after all."

Julie Chen

In 2013, The Talk co-host revealed on the show that she got plastic surgery at the beginning of her career in order to make her eyes look bigger.

"And after I had it done, the ball did roll for me," she said. "And I wondered, did I give in to the man?"

She added, "I have to live with every decision that I've made. And it got me to where we are today. And I'm not going to look back."

Ariel Winter

In 2015, the Modern Family star told Glamour magazine that she underwent breast reduction surgery, reducing her cup size from 32F to 34D. 

"I had a lot of back problems. I really couldn't stand up straight for a long period of time," she said. "It started to hurt so bad that I couldn't take the pain. My neck was hurting so bad and I actually had some problems with my spine."

Ashley Tisdale

In 2007, the High School Musical star admitted that she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure, aka a nose job, to correct a deviated septum that made it more difficult to breathe.

"I didn't do this because I believe in plastic surgery," she told People. "I did this to help my health. I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose."

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York star got breast implants in 2005, but removed them in 2008. "Now I feel comfortable," she told Life & Style. "If there's something you're not comfortable with and you can correct it, great."

NeNe Leakes

In 2010, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she had had a nose job, a breast lift and liposuction.

"I'm very comfortable and confident in myself," she told People. "I just wanted a tune up."

Amanda Bynes

"I was born with a webbing in between my eyes," the Hairspray actress tweeted in 2013. "That was a birth defect that I had surgically removed!"

Dianna Agron

In 2011, the Glee star told David Letterman that she had her nose done after she broke it for the second time.

Lady Gaga

"I've never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections," the "Born This Way" singer told radio host Howard Stern in 2013. "I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back…Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job.'...I'm telling you, I wasn't exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, 'Oh, let's go see my girl' and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvéderm, and then leave."

She continued, "Now all the stuff is gone. Before I shot the 'Applause' video, [a photographer friend] was like, 'Gaga, I love you but if you don't stop injecting s--t in your face I'm going to just kill you.'"

Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

