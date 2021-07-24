Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Team USA Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Tokyo Olympics Style Is Worthy of a Gold Medal

Nastia Liukin proved you can play dress-up off the gymnastics floormat. While competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the athlete has continued to wow with her fabulous fashion. See for yourself below!

Sports, but make it fashion.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially in full swing with athletes from around the world competing for a coveted gold medal. On Friday, July 23, the Opening Ceremony kicked off the highly anticipated games and proved to be a must-see event—especially thanks to Team Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer Pita Taufatofua.

But Pita hasn't been the only one taking the internet by storm.

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin is making fans go wild with her fun and fabulous fashion at the Tokyo Olympics. And we're not talking about the American gymnast's patriotic-themed uniforms either.

Taking to Instagram in recent days, Nastia shared on Instagram behind-the-scenes photos of her chic off-the-mat styles during her time in Japan. Case in point? On Saturday, July 24, the 31-year-old Olympian wowed in a ruffled white blouse by Zimmermann, which she paired with vibrant purple flared pants by Safiyaa and matching pumps. 

foto
Earlier this week, she dazzled in a bright baby blue Azeeza dress that featured puffed sleeves and a flowy silhouette. Her sky blue Nike sneakers were a chef's kiss.

In addition, Nastia suited up in a perfectly pink power suit during an appearance on the new special, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

But don't just take our word for it.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of Nastia's chic fashion moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

To kick off the Tokyo Olympics, Nastia looks effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve pink dress.

Instagram
Wow Factor

The 31-year-old athlete stuns in a ruffled white blouse by Zimmermann, bright purple flared pants by Safiyaa and matching pumps.

Instagram
Anything But Blue

A Bridgerton fashion moment! The Team USA gymnast dazzles in a baby blue Azeeza dress, which features puffed sleeves and a flowy silhouette.

Instagram
Magnetic in Magenta

The Olympic gold medalist adds a pop of color to her little black dress.

Instagram
Going for the Gold

From her key-hole cut-out blouse to her vibrant yellow skirt, this is one winning look!

Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Perfectly Pink

Power suit! Nastia stuns in a blush-colored suit during an appearance on Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

