Machine Gun Kelly Slams "Trash" Movie He and Megan Fox Co-Star in After Skipping Premiere

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass, but if you asked the rapper, that's probably the only good thing to come out of the project.

The artist made his opinion known on Twitter, writing in a shady tweet, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash can emoji]."

Fans quickly came to the conclusion he was talking about Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed and produced by LaLa Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett. It's the rapper's newest movie, though he's uncredited on IMDb.

MGK's girlfriend Megan also starred in the Bruce Willis film, but has yet to publicly share her thoughts on the movie.

The pair skipped out on the Los Angeles premiere of the detective thriller, with Megan citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as her reason for missing the event on July 23.