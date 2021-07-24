Anthropologie's Sale on Sale: Score an Extra 40% Off Apparel, Home & Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to save big at Anthropologie!
This weekend, the fashion retailer is offering an additional 40% off sale items. If your wardrobe is in need of some newness, we recommend taking advantage of Anthropologie's unbeatable prices on vacation-ready blouses, functional pants and sandals. Plus, there are so many great deals on furniture and more home essentials.
Since sale sections can be overwhelming, we went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite sale picks below!
Ilana Puffy Slide Sandals
Available in tie-dye, black and coral, you can throw these sandals on with any outfit.
Hutch Marbleized Overalls
These linen overalls are sure to become your new summer uniform! Dress them up with some wedges or make it casual with a denim jacket.
Marni Chair
Redecorating your space? This modern accent chair is a sure way to make your living room or bedroom feel more luxe and cozy.
Brendan Utility Pants
These cargo pants are a great basic to have on hand for those days when you don't want to think too hard about getting dressed.
Tallulah Eyelet Mini Dress
We live for these kind of flowy eyelet dresses in the summer! This one also comes in mango.
Vera for Anthropologie Sunshine Mega Outdoor Four-In-A-Row Game
Keep your guests entertained with this jumbo 42-piece Four-In-A-Row game!
Smocked Bow-Tie Tank
Is anyone else getting Bridgerton vibes? This adorable top is perfect for brunch with the girls.
Tame The Frizz Hair Styling Set
Get one of these sets for you and your BFFs for a self-care night! You'll get one towel, one hair clip, one comb and one Eva NYC Gotta Bounce Curl Defining Cream.
Waves Ruffled Linen Crop Top
Going on a tropical vacation? This top will look great with a tropical flower lei.
Maeve Wide-Leg Overalls
Available in sizes XS-XL, this pair of overalls won't make you sacrifice style for comfort.
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover
Also available in pink and slate, this boho duvet cover will make your bedroom a bright and cozy sanctuary.
Need more fashion inspiration? Check out these gold medal-winning looks to cheer on Team USA.