Aly Michalka Reveals a Potential Easy A Sequel Is in the Works

Weitere : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

In 2010, Emma Stone, Penn Badgley and Aly Michalka put a modern twist on the famed novel The Scarlet Letter with the movie Easy A. And while Nathaniel Hawthorne never wrote a sequel to his 1850 book, Aly exclusively tells E! News, "There are talks that there might be a sequel."

And no, this isn't just a rumor. The "Potential Breakup Song" singer says, "That actually is semi real," with the small caveat that it wouldn't necessarily follow Olive (Emma) and Todd (Penn). She shares, "It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."

If that doesn't come to fruition, fans of the raunchy teen rom-com will be surprised to learn there's an unreleased R-rated version of the film out there. Described by Aly as "very raunchy," she thinks it makes sense that the filmmakers chose to go for a more family-friendly experience.

"I think it probably made it more successful to not be an R-rated movie," Aly reflects, even though she thinks the original version was "great."