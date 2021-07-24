Cheat Sheet: Reese Witherspoon & Kelly Ripa Prove They're Cool Moms—& 2020 Tokyo Olympics Kick Off

Weitere : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Halsey is ready for a party of three.

The singer shared the sweet and special news that she welcomed their first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, posting a photo of little one Ender Ridley Aydin on their Instagram. "Gratitude," the 26-year-old star wrote on social media alongside family photos. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

While we would've love to send a congratulatory gift to Halsey, the "You Should Be Sad" singer wasn't the only celebrity to give birth this week, and, unfortunately, we can't write off presents for people we don't actually know on our expense reports.

Also this week, two Hollywood parents posted photos proving their kids are basically their doppelgangers, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially began and Kevin Hart pulled off an epic prank on one of his famous friends. Or should we say ex-friend now?

Here's what you might've missed this week: