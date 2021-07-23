How the "Constant Tension" Between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Reached a Breaking Point

Weitere : Tarek El Moussa Allegedly Calls Ex-Wife Christina Haack a "Loser"

When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack split, fans of the couple's HGTV show Flip or Flop were like, "How's this going to work, exactly?"

Now, more than four years later, it turns out...it might not. Not anymore, at least. As the professional relationship between the formerly married real estate couple appears to crumble, will their long-running, fan-favorite reality show, in its current format, see its demo day?

"Tarek and Christina do not see eye to eye on anything and have constant tension between them," a source close to Tarek told E! News. "They argue over everything and can't stand each other. It's uncomfortable for everyone around and it has gotten worse recently. They just don't get along and both have expressed they don't want to continue with the show together. They prefer to do the show separate, or on their own."

Earlier this month, the co-stars and former spouses got into a heated argument while shooting Flip or Flop, TMZ reported Tuesday, July 20.