The Challenge's Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello Break Up

UPDATE: Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello would like to retract previous statements made about their relationship status, all in the name of a... social experiment?

The MTV stars set the record straight during an Instagram Live posted Wednesday morning. According to Paulie and Cara, they are still very much together and we're just conducting what they called a "social experiment" to take on their haters.

"We had to troll the trolls a little bit," Paulie explained, adding, "We just really wanted to bring light to the cancel culture that exists nowadays. We just want to make steps in the right direction of being more positive online.

He concluded, "The only thing we want to say moving forward is... Nobody will know except us." Noted!

______

It's not a fairytale ending for Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello.

The reality stars appear to have called it quits almost one year after hooking up on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

"My heart's racing a little bit. I just got to be honest. It's been a long time coming but Cara and I have decided that it's probably best that we go our separate ways and that we are friends," Paulie shared in an Instagram Live video posted Monday night. "We have the utmost respect for one another and wish her all the best."