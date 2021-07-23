John Legend and Keith Urban Make Surprise Appearance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in "Imagine" Video

Weitere : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Imagine our surprise when John Legend and Keith Urban unexpectedly appeared on our screens during the Opening Ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

That's exactly what happened on Friday, July 23, when both singers made surprise appearances during a video performance of John Lennon's "Imagine," along with Spanish performer Alejandro Sanz, Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo and the Suginami Children's Choir.

"What a beautiful group of artists to come together to celebrate the idea that we're bound together as human beings," Legend said in a behind-the-scenes video. "And this is the perfect song for us to sing together."

The virtual performance was one of The Voice singer's first major appearances since his wife Chrissy Teigen faced controversy for her resurfaced tweets that took aim at a then teenage-aged Courtney Stodden, as well as accusations of cyber-bullying from designer Michael Costello. While Teigen and Legend both denied Costello's claims, Teigen penned an open letter apologizing for her past remarks about Stodden.