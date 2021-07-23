Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Olympic Pole Vaulter Harry Coppell Shares Bloody Photo After Knocking Out Front Teeth in Training

While preparing to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, British pole vaulter Harry Coppell had an unfortunate mishap. Let's just say, it was a knockout.

von Jess Cohen Jul 23, 2021 13:36Tags
SportGesundheitPromisInjury And Illness
Weitere: 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Warning: This photo is not for the squeamish. 

But here's hoping the Olympic Village is equipped with a dentist after British pole vaulter Harry Coppell had an unfortunate mishap during practice for the Tokyo Olympics. As the 25-year-old athlete explained in a July 21 Instagram post, "Got some good vaulting done tonight at the @teamgb holding camp! HOWEVER…The bar then fell on my face and messed up all my teeth."

Alongside his message, Coppell shared footage from the accident, showing him unsuccessfully attempting to catch the bar after landing from his vault. In another Instagram slide, Coppell posed for a bloody selfie with his two knocked out front teeth front and center. After sharing the images, Coppell receive a flood of comments from fans and fellow athletes, including United States pole vaulter Sam Kendricks who commented, "Don't worry bro, I knocked out 4."

Olympic long-distance runner Amy-Eloise Markovc also wrote to Coppell, "This is when masks come in handy." While hammer throw champion Taylor Campbell teased, "Pow right in the kisser."

foto
New Sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Coppell later returned to Instagram with an update on his Story, "All night with the dentist and i have one less tooth." However, it seems he's having the last laugh, sharing with his followers, "I'm gonna tell people I was in a bar fight."

Instagram

Top Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini

2

Why Simone Biles Is Skipping the Olympics Opening Ceremony

3

Lauren Burnham Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications

As Coppell prepares for the pole vaulting competition to begin, take a look at all of the must-see moments from the Olympics Opening Ceremony!

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Performer
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Olympic Stadium
EWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Misia
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Olympic Rings
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Boxer & Nurse Arisa Tsubata
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Parade of Nations
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team USA
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Flag Bearers Sue Bird & Eddy Alvarez
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Argentina
Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Qatar
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Greece
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Team Angola
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Team Italy
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Team Tuvalu
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Netherlands
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Team Israel
Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images
Team Kenya
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Jamaica
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Team Uganda
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Team Uzbekistan
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Germany
Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
Team Great Britain
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Team Serbia
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Ireland
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Team Serbia
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Team Brazil
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team China
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Team Venezuela
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Team Egypt
foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Go Inside Selena Gomez's Poolside 29th Birthday Celebration

2

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini

3

Lauren Burnham Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications

4

Why Simone Biles Is Skipping the Olympics Opening Ceremony

5

Christian Slater Reacts to Chris Evans' Baffling Viral Tweet About Him