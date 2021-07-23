Mindy Kaling Responds to Backlash Over Her Casting as Velma From Scooby-Doo

Weitere : Mindy Kaling Tackles People of Color Fears on "Never Have I Ever"

Jinkies!



Mindy Kaling didn't think she'd have to deal with people unhappy that she would voice bookish crime-fighter, Velma, in an upcoming Scooby-Doo spinoff.

"When it was announced that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," the actress explained during the July 22 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And so, I felt great because these are really intense fans, you know—cartoon, comic book fans, those are huge fans. And especially [for] a legacy show like this."

Back in February, HBO Max announced production plans for Velma, which is being described as an "adult animated comedy series." The upcoming spinoff will explore Velma's origin story, with Mindy serving as a producer and the voice of the beloved character.

However, as The Office alum revealed, things took an unexpected turn as more details about the project started to come out.

"Then it was announced about a month ago that the Velma character would be reimagined as South Asian," Mindy explained. "And people were not happy."