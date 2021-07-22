Christina Haack Enjoys "Nice Day" on Flip or Flop Without Tarek El Moussa After Alleged Dispute

Was that a subtle dig?
Christina Haack just said she had a "nice day" on the set of Flip of Flop. Cue the gasps! While that might not sound like a shocking confession coming from the show's host of eight years, her cheery message came just one day after multiple outlets reported she was on the receiving end of a heated argument on set last week.
TMZ reported that Christina's ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, hurled insults her way after he reportedly "didn't like" the way she signaled at him to start filming. Tarek allegedly compared Christina to his much "hotter and richer" fiancée, Heather Rae Young.
On July 22, the recently-divorced reality star shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her crew inside what appeared to be their latest fixer-upper, post-renovations. "Nice day on the Flip of Flop set," she wrote, along with a camera emoji. The real kicker is that Tarek was nowhere to be seen, suggesting she had a peaceful day while filming solo.
E! News has reached out to HGTV and the stars' reps for comment on the alleged confrontation, and has not heard back.
It doesn't appear that Tarek's absence has to do with his ex-wife. In fact, Tarek isn't on set filming this week because he's vacationing in the Caribbean. Three days ago, he shared on Instagram that he had taken three flights before "we made it to St. Barts," referring to Heather.
He told fans that he and his bride-to-be "have 10 days to just relax and be with each other," adding that there will be "no work or interruptions."
"Happy to be here but miss my babies already," Tarek wrote. "#dadlife is being on vacation but still thinking about your kids 24/7 and watching old videos of them when you miss them… truly wouldn't want it any other way."
During their marriage from 2009 to 2018, Christina and Tarek welcomed kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. She went on to marry Ant Anstead that year, before they decided to end things last fall. (He's now moving forward with Renée Zellweger.)
She is currently dating real estate agent Joshua Hall (whose sister is Stacie Adams of The Hills fame) and trying to keep things under the radar. He took the HGTV star to Mexico for her birthday in July, though the couple wasn't able to dodge photographers at the airport.
"When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - And not for me but for him," she wrote in a Instagram post this month. "I know they dig and dig and I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree."
She's aware people will claim it's just "another relationship," but she is trying to brush off people's judgments, she said. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect," the real estate investor wrote.