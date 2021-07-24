Score up to 60% During Everlane's Summer Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer won't last forever, and neither will this sale at Everlane. They're offering up to 60% off on some of their best-selling styles, including dresses, activewear, swimwear, and shoes. Everlane is a great brand because every product is made from the highest quality materials that are designed to last. When you shop Everlane you are investing in your wardrobe for years, if not decades to come.
If you're in the market for some keep-forever pieces and you love a good deal, you need to check out the Everlane Summer Sale while you can. You can even filter your shopping to look for finds under $25. And if you need a little extra push, check out our recommendations below.
Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece
This one-piece swimsuit is designed with your comfort in mind. It has a built-in shelf bra, removable pads, and wide straps for an easy fit. The fully-lined suit is made from quick-drying, fade-resistant material.
The coolest part about this swimsuit is that it was tested on 112 different women to ensure feels comfortable, stays put (no matter how much you move), and looks flattering. This Marigold color is gorgeous, but the bathing suit is also available in a navy, floral print.
Everlane The Pinafore Dress
This dress is what you need in the summer heat. It's made from a light-as-air cotton material. It's fitted at the top with an adjustable tie closure at the back. You can tighten the straps to define the dress's waistline or you can loosen them for a more relaxed shape. You can get The Pinafore Dress in black, red, and brown.
Everlane The Weekend Swing Dress
Sure, this is called The Weekend Swing Dress, but you can easily wear it on any day of the week. It has that same comfort of your favorite t-shirt with some additional ease since you don't have to pick a bottom to match. You can wear this as is or you can dress it up with some jewelry and a cute jacket for a nice event. The dress comes in Amber (as shown) or Canvas, which is a versatile off-white fabric.
The Retro Jersey Hoodie & Shorts
This is a must-have set. The hoodie has a cropped boxy fit and a drawstring. The material is light, breathable, and perfect for all-year wear. The shorts have an easy elastic waist and extra high rise. They also have two side pockets and a back pocket. You can choose between five different colors.
Everlane The City Sandal
These sandals are made from a premium leather that molds to your feet to create the perfect fit. They have a gripped rubber sole to create extra traction and they're breathable since they're backless. All of that comes together to create the ideal shoe that you can wear all day and night. These also come in white, which is so perfect for summer.
Everlane The Perform Cropped Legging
The Everlane Perform Cropped Leggings have such a devoted cult following. You cannot sleep on this 60% discount! These leggings have an extra-high waist and lightweight compression so you don't have to worry about them rolling down during a workout. Plus, the fabric has sweat-wicking properties, which is an absolute must.
Everlane The Track Jogger
Joggers are here to stay. The pants are certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which took over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers. These joggers are available in apricot, sage cream, and cream.
Everlane The Straight-Leg Crop
These incredibly flattering, classic straight leg pants are available in regular and short lengths. The Everlane The Straight-Leg Crop comes in Golden Brown and Shadow, which is a dark grey fabric.
Everlane The Way-High Jean
These high-rise pants give you legs for days. They have a secure, yet comfortable, hold along with the perfect touch of stretch. They're available in retro blue color and a versatile cream shade.
Everlane The Glove Boot
These sleek, ribbed boots are incredibly comfortable with a heel that's just the right height. This chic boots are available in five fashionable colors.
Everlane The Perform Tank
This tank top is perfect for your most intense workouts. It has a built-in shelf bra for additional support and it's made from sweat-wicking materials. It's available in five different colors.
Everlane The Forever Platform Sneaker
It's no accident that this is called The Forever Platform Sneaker. These shoes are incredibly durable. They bring a casual, yet elevated style to any look. They're comfortable and you can make sure they always look fresh since they're machine washable. These platform sneakers are available in off-white, light blue, black, and khaki.
