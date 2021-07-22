How Kim Kardashian Really Feels as Kanye West Prepares to Release Music About Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's friendship is much "Stronger" than it was six months ago.
Following the reality star's decision to file for divorce from the rapper in February, multiple sources told E! News that Kim and Kanye were no longer on speaking terms. In March, one insider went as far to say that Ye even changed his phone number, forcing the exes to communicate solely through their teams.
Time heals all wounds though, with one source close to the 40-year-old reality star now telling E! News, "Kim and Kanye are doing great now. Now that the pressure of the marriage is off, they are on the same page as friends."
The insider adds Kim and Kanye's communication and co-parenting dynamic is "much better" now that they've adjusted to their new normal. The source shares, "They reconnected a few months ago and have been easing into a friendship now."
While they continue to lead separate lives, the source shares that Kanye has informed Kim of his plans to release a song about their divorce on his forthcoming album DONDA. "Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it," the insider reveals to E! News exclusively. "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."
And though Kanye hasn't addressed their divorce publicly, the source says he "respects Kim a lot and wants to keep the family unit," adding, "Now that they have had space, Kim feels relieved that they can be cordial and spend time together for the sake of the kids."
Most recently, the estranged husband and wife took their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, on a family outing to a San Francisco museum.
And even the Kardashian-Jenner family is on good terms with Kim's ex. Khloe Kardashian made a subtle show of support for Kanye by liking one of his Instagram pics featuring gold necklaces that read the names of his four children.
Khloe's double-tap on Kanye's Insta account comes after sources confirmed the artist is dating model Irina Shayk. And though some would expect Kim to express jealousy, a source said the KKW Beauty mogul "doesn't mind" if Kanye is ready to move on. As an insider put it this July, "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."
In just a few hours, Kanye will debut DONDA during a sold-out listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Apple Music will host a livestream of the gathering at 8 p.m. ET here.