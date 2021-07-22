VH1 Is Bringing The Surreal Life Back From the Dead

Weitere : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Well, this is surreal.

On Thursday, July 22, VH1 announced that The Surreal Life will be rebooted with a new slew of celebrity participants for fall 2021. As fans of the iconic series well know, The Surreal Life puts a batch of celebrities under one roof, causing countless headline-making reality TV moments.

In fact, we have The Surreal Life, which originally ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, to thank for America's Next Top Model star Adrianne Curry's unexpected marriage to The Brady Bunch's Christopher Knight and Flavor Flav's revived success in the '00s, including his spinoff shows, Strange Love and Flavor of Love.

Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the heated feud between Omarosa Manigault and Janice Dickinson in season five.

So, which celebrities have signed onto the upcoming season seven? That would be August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton.