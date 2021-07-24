All the Stars Who Have Dated Their Celebrity Crushes

Talk about living out your childhood dream.
We've all had a celebrity crush, right? That one actor whose every movie you'd rush to see or the musician whose songs you'd listen to on repeat. It turns out that there are even famous people who were once smitten with a star, but, unlike us mere mortals, they ended up actually dating (or marrying!) them.
Machine Gun Kelly is just the latest celeb to reveal that he ended up dating his ultimate dream woman, admitting he once had posters of now-girlfriend (and "twin flame") Megan Fox on his walls growing up. Other stars who once had their future partner's pic hanging in their room? Katie Holmes, who went on to marry Tom Cruise, while Hailey Baldwin was a massive Belieber before becoming Mrs. Justin Bieber. Hey, like her husband once sang: Never say never!
Check out the stars who are living out their dream MASH scenario by ending up with their celeb crush...