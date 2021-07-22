Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Nicole Young Almost $300,000 a Month in Spousal Support

Weitere : Dr. Dre Gives Health Update After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is doling out the dough, as he was ordered to pay almost $300,000 a month to his estranged wife.

The hip-hop producer, who was released from the hospital earlier this year after suffering a brain aneurysm, must pay Nicole Young $293,306 every month in spousal support, according to the minutes of the court proceeding from July 20, obtained by E! News.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, share son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.

The payments will begin on Aug. 1 and continue until Nicole remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership; until either party dies or until the court orders otherwise. Dre must also foot the bill for Nicole's health insurance and will continue to pay for their homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, per the court order.

It seems the six-figure monthly sum isn't a surprise to those involved: "This is just held up with their ironclad prenuptial agreement," a source familiar with the situation tells E! News.