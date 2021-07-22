Reese Witherspoon's Latest Selfie With Daughter Ava Phillippe Proves They Must Be Twins

Weitere : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

We've said it before and we'll say it again: There's something wild about this mother-daughter duo!

If you follow Reese Witherspoon on social media, chances are you are well aware that the actress loves to share glimpses into her family life. This week, the Oscar winner provided a memory of her most recent vacation with daughter Ava Phillippe. "My girl," Reese captioned the photo with a heart emoji. "Also: Should I get bangs?"

While the tropical location looks lovely and we'd love to answer her question (yes please!), fans seem more focused on pointing out how beautiful both ladies look.

"Yes! Get bangs! Also you look like sisters," Zooey Descanel wrote in the comments section. 8 Simple Rules star Amy Davidson simply added, "Twins!"

If you ask Reese, there are so many reasons why she's impressed with her 21-year-old daughter. And no, they have nothing to do with her appearance. "Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me," she previously wrote on Instagram. "Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished…I love you so much."