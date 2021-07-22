See Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Son Riley Make Adorable TV Debut

Weitere : Meghan Trainor Welcomes First Baby with Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son Riley is all about that spotlight!

The couple introduced their 5-month-old baby boy to Today viewers on Thursday, July 22. And while the 29-year-old actor thought the little one was the "perfect blend" of his parents, Hoda Kotb thought Riley looked more like dad.

"OK, I'm sorry," she told the 27-year-old singer, "but it looks like you are holding your husband in the dryer."

Meghan and Daryl welcomed their first child in February. But as the Grammy winner explained to her Instagram followers, things got off to a bit of a "rocky start."

"He got taken, like, right away to the NICU," she recalled during the interview. "I was like, 'Where's the cry?' 'Cause no one said anything. I was like, 'He's not crying.' So, they said he was full of liquid still and that, C-sections, this can happen. They took him away and Daryl begged them to let me see him for one second before they took him."