Courteney Cox Admits Friends Reunion Nomination Is "Not Exactly the Emmy" She Was Looking For

Though her recent nomination as an executive producer wasn't exactly what she was looking for to make up for years past, Courteney is still focusing on the magic of being able to sit in Central Perk one last time.

"I'm so happy to be a part of it," she told EW. "I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston…So yes, I'm so happy."