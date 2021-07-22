How Ted Lasso's Roy and Keeley Are Just Like Your Favorite Disney Couple

Weitere : "Ted Lasso" Stars Juno Temple & Brett Goldstein on Keeley & Roy

A tale as old as time.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein dished on their beloved characters, including their thoughts on why gruff footballer Roy and warm-hearted model Keeley work so well together. Specifically, the co-stars agreed that the perfect analogy for the on-screen couple was Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

"Someone in press used the example of Beauty and the Beast," Temple explained to E!. "And I think that really hit home with us, as it kind of fits that classic fairy tale of the unbreakable façade of a angry, beautiful, mysterious man. And then the kind of bouncy, sweet-timed girl. You know, she chips away at him. And finally she cracks through and underneath is a Prince Charming."