Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Are "No Longer Romantic" After Brief Relationship

Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis is a free agent after he and Keeley Hazell called time on their fling.
A source tells E! News the father of two and actress are "no longer romantic" after enjoying a brief relationship. "Jason and Keeley were never in a serious relationship," the insider shares. "It was definitely never a serious thing."
The insider adds that the 45-year-old actor and 34-year-model "are also longtime friends who have been close for years," seemingly confirming that their romance simply fizzled out.
Jason and Keeley's friendship turned into something more this past February, when a source told E! News, "He's enjoying spending time with her, but it's casual for now. They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly."
At the time, the insider reiterated Jason was not ready for "anything serious," as he was still processing his split from fiancée Olivia Wilde. According to the source, Jason was just happy to "have someone to spend time with" while he was filming the Apple+ series Ted Lasso in London.
He later confirmed they were hanging out when he virtually attended the 2021 Golden Globes from Keeley's London flat. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Jason used a white fireplace as his background, which seemingly matched the one frequently featured in Keeley's Instagram photos.
A few months later, Jason brought Keeley stateside after wrapping production on season two of Ted Lasso. The pair was spotted walking hand-in-hand throughout New York City, which another insider described as "normal couple things" they often enjoyed.
"It's going well and he is enjoying being in a relationship again," the source revealed. "They spent time in the U.K. this spring where he was working and she was very supportive. He had been through a rough time in his life and she was there for him."
The source added Jason liked that they are able to "make each other laugh," a quality of utmost importance for any Saturday Night Live alum.
Now, Jason is back in the states, where he and the rest of the cast celebrated Ted Lasso's Emmy nomination at the season two premiere. And while he's not promoting his Emmy-nominated show, the star is rubbing elbows with some of New York's elite, including model Irina Shayk.
He and the model were spotted hugging after enjoying dinner with a group of friends on Wednesday, July 20. And though fans may be rooting for Jason and Irina to become the next power couple, there's no evidence pointing to a romantic connection—yet.