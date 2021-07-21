The 10 Biggest Fall Trends at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've been looking forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all year, eagerly anticipating the deals on activewear, shoes, beauty, Nordstrom-made brands, back to school items, and more highly-coveted styles. Of course, we love a good deal, but we also love being on top of the style trends. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't a clearance sale with expired styles. It is an opportunity to get major savings on the upcoming fall trends.
In Fall 2021, you'll see a lot of lilac, quilted jackets, wide leg pants, sweater vests, houndstooth, acid wash, animal print coats, faux fur, and more. Instead of waiting for the autumn and paying full price, we recommend just jumping on the sale and nabbing these items while these great discounts are still available at Nordstrom.
Shirt Jackets
You can wear a shirt jacket, or a shacket, as outerwear or as an outfit. It's a versatile, comfortable, and stylish piece that you'll want to wear all the time. And, of course, we found a few options that are currently on sale.
Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket
Is it even Fall if you don't add some fresh plaid to your wardrobe? This shirt jacket is rustic, yet refined. You can wear it as a part of your look with a pair of jeans. Or you can wear it over another outfit as a light jacket. Aside from being a quintessential autumn item, this is a definite "add to cart" because Treasure & Bond donates 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.
Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket
E! shoppers know how much we adore Free People. The Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket has some distressed details, multiple pockets. It's the perfect go-to wardrobe piece for Fall.
Thread & Supply Shirt Jacket
Enjoy this fall trend in a beautiful sky blue color or camel. The Thread & Supply shirt jacket provides a just-right level of warmth. It has an incredibly soft jersey lining and roomy pockets.
Acid Wash
What's old is new again with the acid wash trend. You'll be seeing a lot of acid wash jeans, jackets, shirts, and dresses in the upcoming months.
BP Acid Wash Straight Leg Mom Jeans
Acid wash is back and so are mom jeans. These BP mom jeans are both retro and on-point with the current trends, especially with a white pair of sneakers.
Treasure & Bond Men's Acid Wash Crewneck T-Shirt
The '90s are alive and well in this t-shirt. The cotton shirt has an allover acid wash that is so on trend.
Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans
The Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans are the perfect compromise between a slim and baggy fit pant. These are available in sizes ranging from 00 to 16.
Sweater Vests
You'll see a lot of sweater vests in the autumn, with some people rocking them over long-sleeve shirts, short-sleeve tops, or even on their own as a shirt.
BP Oversize Sweater Vest
You will achieve those cool girl, easy-going layering vibes with this oversized vest. It's available in grey and a beautiful olive green.
BP Women's Crop Sweater Vest
If oversized isn't you vibe, go for the cropped vest instead. This one has a subtle texture and three front buttons. You can get it in a beautiful bright orange, or a perfect-for-fall olive green.
BP Oversize Houndstooth Sweater Vest
This slightly oversized sweater vest has vintage vibes thanks to its houndstooth pattern. You can get it in standard and plus sizes. And, by the way, you'll be seeing lots of houndstooth in Fall 2021.
Boss Faryna Houndstooth Check Short Sleeve Sweater
Most of us picture black and white when we hear "houndstooth," but this navy sweater is a sophisticated take on the trend.
Halogen Houndstooth Check Knit Moto Jacket
If you prefer the traditional black and white houndstooth, this zip-up moto jacket is so perfect for fall.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Snap Front Quilted Jacket
It doesn't get more classic, brown houndstooth quilted jacket. It has sophisticated corduroy accents and roomy pockets to hold your essentials. And, by the way, you're going to see a lot of quilted jackets this season too.
Quilted Jackets
Quilted jackets are sophisticated, yet functional for everyday wear. You will always look put-together in a quilted jacket.
BlankNYC Quilted Hooded Jacket
You will be cozy and stylish in this quilted hooded jacket. You can also get it in army green.
Vero Moda Simoneloa Quilted Shirt Jacket
This quilted jacket combines the shirt jacket trend and a luxurious texture, making it the perfect fall layering piece. It's also available in black.
Zella Longline Quilted Bomber Jacket
You can never go wrong with a black quilted jacket. This one is also available in a gorgeous burgundy color. You'll wear this diamond-quilted jacket whenever you can.
Lilac & Lavender
Normally, we associate fall with neutral colors and jewel tones, but this year you'll see a lot of light purple.
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Ugg slippers are nothing short of iconic. You will get so many compliments on these lilac frost shoes. They're lined with incredibly soft UGGplush, which is also moisture-wicking. The rubber sole provides traction, which means you can wear these indoors and outside.
Madewell Ridgeton Pullover Sweater
This comfy Madewell pullover sweater has a raw-edge V-neck and side vents.
Free People FP Movement Windy Meadow Pocket Joggers
These flowy fit pants are about to become your new go-to joggers.
Leopard Print
Leopard print will be so omnipresent this fall that it will start feeling like a neutral. You can truly rock animal print with anything as long as you own it and exude some confidence.
Bernardo Animal Print Double Breasted Bouclé Coat
This double-breasted coat proves that animal print is forever-on-trend.
Billabong Long Road Faux Fur Jacket
This super comfortable jacket has that leopard pattern and roomy pockets.
Via Spiga Leopard Print Hooded Reversible Faux Fur Jacket
This hooded jacket is actually reversible. You can rock the animal-print trend or flip it to the other side for a solid black, faux-fur look.
Fringe
This trend adds an element of excitement to every outfit. You can go full-out with the fringe or you can opt for a subtle bit instead.
Born Kenia Fringe Bootie
These western-inspired booties are available in black and brown. Yes, they're cute, but they're also super comfortable thanks to a cushioned foam footbed with arch support.
Rails Women's Francis Cable & Fringe Cotton Blend Sweater
The fringe accents add some fun to this cable-knit sweater.
Monaco Fringe Knit Tank
A dash of fringe takes this tank to the next level.
Wide-Leg Pants & Flares
We haven't abandoned the skinny jeans, but wide-leg pants and flares are fun way to switch things up. You'll be seeing them everywhere, with denim, athleisure, trousers, and more.
Open Edit Wide Leg Pants
These are just so sophisticated, but they can also exude that laidback, chill ambiance depending on how you style them.
7 For All Mankind Dojo Tailorless Flare Leg Jeans
These flared jeans are both modern and retro.
Vera Moda Athena Velvet Flare Crop Pants
These velvet flares are great for athleisure or you can easily dress them up.
Faux Fur
Is it even fall if you don't rock some faux fur?
Nordstrom Belted Recycled Polyester Faux Fur Coat
It doesn't get more glamorous than this faux fur belted coat.
Halogen Women's Hooded Faux Fur Jacket
Step up your hoodie game in a faux fur zip-up.
Bernardo Textured Faux Fur Jacket
Sure a lot of us already have black, faux fur jackets, but this one is unique thanks to its texture and zipper.
