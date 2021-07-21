Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Turn Up the Heat With Maluma's Quay Collection

This colorful collab is perfecta!

von Emily Spain Jul 21, 2021 21:12Tags
E-comm: Maluma x Quay

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you don't already have a go-to pair of sunnies for the summer, Maluma has you covered!

The Grammy award-winning artist recently teamed up with Quay to create a collection of sunglasses and optical lenses that will have you looking effortlessly fresh during the summer months and beyond. Featuring geometric frames, gradient lenses and more hater-proof silhouettes, this collection will allow you to  channel your inner Papi Juancho and embrace your personal style.

"It's important to spread love and positive energy, especially as we come out of a hard year," Maluma explained. "Music, art and fashion are my outlet. As an artist, I'm not afraid to wear different things and to be bold with my style. I want my fans to be confident and be free to express themselves with these designs, too." 

Ready to look instantly cooler? Don't be shady, and scroll below to check out our 10 favorite styles from the collection! You can shop the rest of the collab on Quayaustrailia.com.

This Summer's Most Exciting Swimwear Collabs

Quay x Maluma No Sleep

Ok these glasses are a definite "add to cart." The purple hue mixed with the geometric frame is everything.

$55
QUAY

Quay x Maluma Fools Gold

Whether you rep these classic frames on a beach or around town, you'll look so posh.

$65
QUAY

QUAY x Maluma Loop Me In

Block out the haters with these unisex lenses. Even better, they have adjustable nose pads for a no-slip grip.

$55
QUAY

Quay x Maluma High Key Shield

These shades are dropping soon, so you better sign up for the waitlist ASAP! We love the reflective lenses and oversized metal frame.

$65
QUAY

Quay x Maluma Wired Rx

You don't have to miss out on wearing chic specs if you require a prescription! You can customize the Wired Rx to accommodate your eyesight needs, plus they offer blue light, anti-reflection, smudge and scratch resistance technologies.

$95
QUAY

Quay x Maluma Yada Yada

Available in black, tortoise and rainbow, these shades will help you elevate your vacation Instagram posts.

$55
QUAY

Quay x Maluma On The Fly

We love Quay's modern take on the aviator. Between the gradient lenses and oversized frames, we are definitely packing these for our next vacation.

$55
Quay

Quay x Maluma Nightfall

These sleek frames will compliment your beach fit while allowing you to go incognito.

$65
Quay

Ready for more summer must-haves? Check out these sweat-proof beauty products.

