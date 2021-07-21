Mandy Moore Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk as She Climbs to Mountain Summit

Weitere : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Is there nothing Mandy Moore can't do?

Better sign her up for the Olympics, because Mandy just proved she has the endurance of an unstoppable athlete. The This is Us star (and new mom to 5-month-old Gus) summited a mountain peak while pausing to pump breast milk—all before 7 a.m.

Mandy took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 20, to share photos of her impressive journey to the top of Mount Baker (also known as Koma Kulshan) in Washington state, which has an elevation of more than 10,000 feet.

"This is when we woke up this am to climb," the 37 year old wrote, with the clock showing 12:01 a.m.

"We made it. On the summit at 6:30 this am," she captioned a smiling picture of herself in a blue jacket and neon helmet. "Never been this tired. And I have an infant."

Mandy later posted pictures of herself pumping in the outdoors, calling it her "New realities of adventuring," after welcoming her first child in February with husband Taylor Goldsmith.