Hear Kanye West's New Song "No Child Left Behind" in Ad Starring Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson returns to the track in a spot for Kanye West's highly anticipated new music.

An ad for Beats by Dre that aired during Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 20 included a new Kanye song, entitled "No Child Left Behind." The ad featured slow-motion footage of sprinter Sha'Carri preparing for a race, running and then looking up at the sky.

"He's done miracles on me," Kanye sang in the minute-long video.

The spot featured the official announcement that the 44-year-old rapper's tenth studio album, DONDA, will be released on Friday, July 23. This follows a listening event being livestreamed on Apple Music from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sha'Carri made headlines earlier this month when she wasn't chosen for the U.S. 4x100 meter relay team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, despite prevailing in the 100-meter event during June's Olympic Trials. The 21-year-old track and field standout faced a one-month ban after testing positive for marijuana, putting her in violation of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.