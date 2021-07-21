Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Don't Feel the Need" to Get Engaged or Married... Yet

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez DODGES Hoda Kotb's Question About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seems to be proceeding with caution this time around.

On July 20, she dodged a question on the Today show about how much "happier" she looks by Ben Affleck's side. J.Lo admitted she's "happy," but then quickly pivoted to talk about the re-release of her song "Love Make the World Go Round." The 51-year-old singer responded, "I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."

So, yes, she may be tight-lipped about her revived romance with Ben. But it's easy to see J.Lo "hasn't been this happy in a long time," a source close to the Grammy nominee exclusively tells E! News.

According to the source, things are getting serious between Jennifer and Ben—even if she isn't yet ready to speak about it publicly. "[They] are fully committed to each other," the insider shares.