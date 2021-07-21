Gwen Stefani Shares New Details About Newlywed Life After "Greatest" Wedding With Blake Shelton

Weitere : Gwen Stefani Corrects Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her Last Name

Gwen Stefani continues to relish the sweet escape of her recent wedding to Blake Shelton.

The 51-year-old "Cool" singer was a guest on the Tell Me About It podcast on Tuesday, July 20, where she told host Jade Iovine that she was still basking in the excitement of tying the knot with the 45-year-old country singer during their Oklahoma nuptials on July 3.

"Total honeymoon vibes right now," Gwen shared. "It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

When Jade said that the star seems to feel "at home" these days, Gwen replied, "That's a really good way to put it. I actually feel that way, and it feels awesome."

The No Doubt vocalist continued, "One of those things that you think about a lot in your life is, you don't know the future, and you don't know what's going to happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace." She added with a laugh, "Now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."