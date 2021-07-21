Amelia Hamlin Shares Her Essentials for Flawless Summer Skin

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Skincare is a tricky thing in the first place, but add changing temperatures and travel into the mix during the summer, and your skin will rebel. Given her skin always seems to glow year-round, we called on Amelia Hamlin to give us the 411 on her skincare essentials in hopes we could find a hero product or two that could help us with our summer skin struggles.
Among her many tips and must-have products, the 20-year-old model counts on Priori's Gentle Cleanser, EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum sunscreen as well as Emsculpt Neo and Forma treatments at LA-based Le Jolie Spa.
Below, you can check out the rest of Amelia's skincare must-haves for the summer months.
Priori Skincare Gentle Face Cleanser
Packed with lactic acid, vitamins A, C and E, this gel-like cleanser will help gently exfoliate skin while removing impurities to reveal more radiant skin.
Augustus Bader Mini The Rich Cream with TFC8® Face Moisturizer
A little bit of this luxurious moisturizer goes a long way! Made with the brand's patented TFC8® complex, hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed rice protein, it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Before applying makeup, Amelia uses Supergoop!'s Glowscreen, which leaves the skin protected from the sun and blue-light.
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
In order to keep skin healthy and protected this summer, the model says you should "apply sunscreen rigorously!" Amelia uses EltaMD's cult-favorite UV Daily Broad-Spectrum sunscreen throughout the day.
Eminence Organics Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant
With unique ingredients like stone crop, rice, Adzuki Powder and a detoxifying microgreens complex, this gentle exfoliant will help remove dead skin cells while hydrating skin and protecting from environmental stressors.
Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
Amelia uses this acne-fighting mask "at least once a week in the summer!" With kaolin and bentonite clays, plus 10% sulfur and aloe vera, this mask serves as an eviction notice to those pesky pimples.
Skin and Senses Fearless Nourish & Repair Body Butter
This body butter by Skin and Senses is a must for achieving soft, hydrated skin for the summer. It contains skin-loving ingredients like shea and cocoa butters to repair dry, irritated skin.
Emsculpt Neo & Forma Treatments at Le Jolie Spa
To cap off her guide to flawless summer skin, Amelia goes to LA-based Le Jolie Spa to get Emsculpt Neo and Forma treatments. Emsculpt Neo, the "first and only non-invasive body contouring procedure," works to reduce fat and increase muscle tone in areas like the abdomen, buttocks, arms and calves. Additionally, she counts on Forma treatments, a non-surgical face lift, to improve skin tone and texture for more radiant skin.
-Reporting by Amanda Williams