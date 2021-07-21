Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother JJ and Wife Lauren "Lola" Garcia Announce Separation

Nikki and Brie Bella's brother JJ is tapping out of his marriage to Lauren "Lola" Garcia.
On Tuesday, July 20, Lauren announced on Instagram that she and JJ have decided to separate after 10 years of marriage. "It's no secret that there's been a shift in our lives the past couple months," she shared, "and although it's been something I've been personally trying to navigate, I want to be as transparent as possible since I share so much of my life with you."
Lauren said there's no "easy way" to break the news, adding that their family is "asking for privacy and respect" as it relates to the reasons behind their decision to split.
"Thank you for your support, kind words, and everything in-between you've already given me in this space," the 34-year-old influencer concluded her message.
Shortly after posting their breakup announcement, Lauren shared on her Instagram Story that her "anxiety is through the roof," adding, "but here we are."
JJ has yet to publicly address his split from the mother of his two children.
On Tuesday, he posted that he's visiting distilleries in Tennessee, writing on Instagram, "Knoxville you are amazing! I LOVE YOU! #staytuned."
JJ and Lauren celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on April 23. For the big occasion, the 35-year-old reality star wrote, "I am so blessed to be able to call @whatlolalikes my wife for the last 10 years! You are my best friend! From traveling Europe to having two amazing kids we have done so much but look forward to doing so much more with you by my side!"
"I love you over the sun, under the moon, in and out of all the stars!" he added.
During their marriage, the pair welcomed daughters Vivienne James Garcia, 4, and Alice Jude Garcia, 2.
JJ and Lauren previously appeared on Total Bellas, alongside his twin sisters and the rest of the Garcia family. Last season, cameras were rolling when the siblings got into disagreements over politics and Nikki and Brie's decision to reconnect with their estranged father, Jon Garcia.
Tensions have lessened since then, with both Nikki and Brie showing love and support to JJ and Lauren on social media in recent weeks.