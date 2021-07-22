Why Brian Kelley's "Sunshine State of Mind" Is Much More Than a Summer Vibe

Weitere : Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Makes Them Country

When it's time to cruise down to Florida, Brian Kelley can't help but get his shine on.

Whether he's riding an e-bike with friends through state park trails or grilling on a boat drifting through the panhandle, the Florida Georgia Line member immediately fell in love with his second home outside of Nashville.

"This area is super special to me and it's home for me and my wife Brittney Kelley and we're just super thankful," Brian shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's our anchor. It's our guiding light."

So, perhaps it should be no surprise that when COVID-19 put a pause on touring and live performances, Brian headed to Florida where he was inspired to create his debut solo album titled Sunshine State of Mind.

According to Brian, the project is "authentic and super intentional" with plenty of tracks perfect for whatever summer vacation you find yourself on. "There are little messages throughout these songs," he teased. "Whether you're stuck in an office somewhere in the Midwest or if you're stuck in the snow, you can have that sunshine state of mind."