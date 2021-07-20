Here's Your First Look at Jason Biggs' New E! Game Show Cash at Your Door

Knock, knock!

The series premiere of Jason Biggs' hilarious game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m., right after the season two return of Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart, and E! News can exclusively reveal the first look promo above.

Biggs teamed up with the producers behind Cash Cab to host and executive produce Cash At Your Door, surprising unsuspecting families with a chance to win major cash prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Over the course of three trivia rounds, families will have to work together to answer diverse trivia questions for a shot at $25,000. Even a few celebrity guests like former MLB All-Star CC Sabathia, THe Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania and Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant will swing by to help out contestants.

"You might want to answer to the door," a money bag-wielding Biggs jokes in the teaser trailer.