Sandra Oh's 50th Birthday Isn't Complete Without a Message to Grey's Anatomy's Cristina Yang

Even though Sandra Oh put away her Grey's Anatomy scrubs years ago, it's clear she still views Cristina Yang as her "person."

The Killing Eve star marked her 50th birthday on Instagram and devoted a section of the celebration to her beloved character on the ABC medical drama. Toward the end of her lengthy caption on the July 20 post, Sandra thanked her muses, including Cristina from Grey's Anatomy and Eve Polastri from Killing Eve. The Canadian actress played the surgeon from 2005 to 2014, earning her five Emmy Award nominations in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category from 2005 to 2009.

"I'm 50 today," she began her post. "Thank you mum, dad, grace&ray and all the clans of our family tree." She also expressed gratitude toward the Ottawa Korean Community, her childhood friends and many others in her life.

Sandra smiled in the photo, surrounded by gorgeous green scenery.

After Grey's Anatomy, Sandra found historic success on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-written drama, Killing Eve, based on the books Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings. In the BBC show, Sandra plays a British intelligence officer hunting down irresistible serial killer Villanelle (Jodie Comer).